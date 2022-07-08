July 08, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Softball: Umpire shortage strikes out Friday’s Church League games

By Kevin Hieronymus

Fastpitch Church League

Friday’s Princeton Fastpitch Church League games have been called out due to a shortage of umpires.

Those games have been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 26 with United Methodist vs. Bunker Hill at 6:30 p.m. and Malden Methodist vs. Princeton Bible at 8 p.m.

The next round of games will be played Tuesday, July 12 with St. Matthews vs. Bible at 6:30 p.m. and Malden Methodist vs. Bunker Hill at 8 p.m.

Church bulletin: St. Matthews remains the only undefeated team in the league at 4-0. Malden Methodist stands at 2-1 while Princeton Bible evened out at 2-2 with a pair of forfeit wins over Bunker Hill.

League standings

1. St. Matthews 4-0

2. Malden Methodist 2-1

3. Princeton Bible 2-2

4. United Methodist 2-3

5. Bunker Hill 0-5