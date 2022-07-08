Coaching update: Hall, Princeton will have new softball coaches

There will be new softball coaches in the dugouts for Princeton and Hall high schools next year.
Joe Bates has resigned after four seasons at PHS so that he can travel to watch his daughter, Katie, who will be a freshman member of the Loras College softball team next spring in Dubuque, Iowa.
He plans to help out the Logan Junior High program in the fall when he can around his daughter’s volleyball schedule at Loras.
Mike Filippini has resigned after three seasons as head coach at Hall. Both of his daughters, Maggie and Morgan, have moved on through the program and he will be getting back to football as an assistant along with his head basketball coaching duties.
In other coaching updates, Tim Parry has taken over as the new Logan head softball coach.