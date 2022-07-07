Sports shorts: IVCC, Mendota offer summer camps

There are remaining summer camps coming up in July. Here’s a rundown:
IVCC basketball camp
Illinois Valley Community College basketball camp is accepting registrations from boys and girls to “spend a week perfecting your game” with men’s head coach Chris Herman and members of the 2022-23 team from July 18-21.
Camp for grades 3-5 is 9 a.m. to noon with grades 6-8 to meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Fundamentals, offensive team concepts, shooting, ball-handling and individual and team defense will be emphasized.
Contact Herman at (815) 224-0593 or chris_herman@ivcc.edu for information. The registration form can be downloaded at https://www.ivcceagles.com. The $65 cost includes a camp T-shirt.
Mendota Spikers Camp
The Mendota High School volleyball team is offering a camp for incoming 5th through 9th graders wanting to “work on volleyball skills and have some fun” from July 25-28. It is open to girls from any area schools.
Session I for grades 5-7 will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Session II for grades 8-9 will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration forms are available at mhs.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but should arrive 20 minutes before camp to register.
For information, contact coach Nicci Gibson at vballcoach12@sbcglobal.net.