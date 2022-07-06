July 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Softball: St. Matthews remains undefeated in Church League

By Kevin Hieronymus

Fastpitch Church League

St. Matthews remained undefeated in the Princeton Fastpitch Church League with a 6-5 win over United Methodist in a battle of perennial league powers Tuesday at Westside Park.

Chris Waca went the distance for St. Matthews in a pitcher’s duel with Bret Lasson, pitching out of a two-out bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh.

Eric Waca got the St. Matthews’ offense going with a two-run triple in the top of the first.

Princeton Bible Church gained a couple of forfeit wins Tuesday over Bunker Hill, which could not field a team for the completion of their suspended game from June 21 or their regularly scheduled game.

League play resumes Friday night at Westside with United Methodist vs. Bunker Hill at 6:30 p.m. followed by Malden Methodist vs. Princeton Bible at 8 p.m.

Church League standings

1. St. Matthews 4-0

2. Malden Methodist 2-1

3. United Methodist 2-3

4. Princeton Bible Church 2-2

5. Bunker Hill 0-4