Softball: St. Matthews remains undefeated in Church League

St. Matthews remained undefeated in the Princeton Fastpitch Church League with a 6-5 win over United Methodist in a battle of perennial league powers Tuesday at Westside Park.
Chris Waca went the distance for St. Matthews in a pitcher’s duel with Bret Lasson, pitching out of a two-out bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh.
Eric Waca got the St. Matthews’ offense going with a two-run triple in the top of the first.
Princeton Bible Church gained a couple of forfeit wins Tuesday over Bunker Hill, which could not field a team for the completion of their suspended game from June 21 or their regularly scheduled game.
League play resumes Friday night at Westside with United Methodist vs. Bunker Hill at 6:30 p.m. followed by Malden Methodist vs. Princeton Bible at 8 p.m.
Church League standings
1. St. Matthews 4-0
2. Malden Methodist 2-1
3. United Methodist 2-3
4. Princeton Bible Church 2-2
5. Bunker Hill 0-4