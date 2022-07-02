2022 BCR Female Athlete of the Year Finalists

Katie Bates (Princeton/Sr.): Bates was a fixture on the PHS volleyball and softball teams for four years. The BCR Volleyball Player of the Year was one of three unanimous TRAC East All-Conference selections. The senior setter had an area-high 862 assists, capping her four-year varsity career as the all-time leader for PHS with 2,268 assists. She also ranked among area leaders in digs (295/3.5), points (239/2.8) and aces (43/0.51). Bates was also a diamond gem in softball. The unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pitcher led the area with wins (12-5) in the circle to go with a 2.35 ERA and 122 strikeouts. She batted .343 with six doubles and 19 RBIs. She was the winning pitcher in the Tigresses’ lone regional championship as a freshman. Bates will take her talents to Loras College to play both volleyball and softball for the Duhawks.
Lia Bosnich (St. Bede, Sr.): Bosnich played a big role in helping the St. Bede volleyball team in winnings its first regional championship in 20 years. The senior middle hitter had 128 kills (1.7) and 52 blocks (0.69), earning All-BCR First team and TRAC East Second Team All-Conference honors. In basketball, the 6-1 senior center was a strong inside presence for the Bruins, leading the team in scoring (9.3) and was the area’s top rebounder (9.4). She scored 590 career points. Bosnich was a repeat Three Rivers East First Team All-Conference pick. Bosnich ventured into pole vault for the Bruins’ track & field team and set the Academy record at 6-6.
Mckenzie Hecht (Princeton/Sr.): It was another Heckuva year for the PHS senior. The BCR Player of the Year led the Tigresses’ to their first conference championship in basketball, TRAC averaging 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.7 assists. Hecht was a key force to the Tigresses’ run to their first regional volleyball championship in 10 years, leading the area with 265 kill (3.2 per set). She finished seventh all-time for PHS with 507 career kills. On the diamond, Hecht led the Tigresses across the board with a .459 average, three homers, 29 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and three triples while scoring 29 runs. She was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference in both basketball and softball and also made First Team in volleyball. The repeat BCR Athlete of the Year will play volleyball and softball for Sauk Valley College.
Ashley Nordstrom (Bureau Valley/Sr.): A three-sport standout for the Storm, Nordstrom got her senior year started off with a bang with All-BCR and TRAC East First Team All-Conference honors in volleyball. The senior hitter had the fourth most kills (188) in the area, averaging 2.2 per set. She also ranked among area leaders in digs (218/3.0). Nordstrom received All-BCR Honorable Mention honors in basketball, leading the Storm in rebounds with 4.7 per game while chipping in 1.7 steals. In track, Nordstrom put up BCR honor roll bests in both the shot put (33-8) and pole vault (7-3).
Ryann Stoudt (St. Bede/Sr.): The BCR Player of the Year was a big hit for the St. Bede softball team, leading the Bruins to the sectional finals and a Class 1A Sweet 16 appearance. The senior Stoudt was the area’s leading hitter, batting .571. She had 28 runs scored with six doubles, 14 RBIs and one homer. She was named ICA Second Team All-State and unanimous TRAC East All-Conference. The right-side hitter contributed 0.73 blocks per set to the Bruins’ run to their first regional volleyball championship in 20 years. Stoudt also played big for the Bruins basketball team, averaging 6.4 rebounds and 6.0 points per game. She will continue her softball career for Division II Quincy University.