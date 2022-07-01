Softball: Fastpitch Church League back in action

The Princeton Fastpitch Church League will get back in action Friday night at Westside Park.
St. Matthews and Princeton Bible will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday with Malden Methodist and Bunker Hill meeting in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
After two weeks of play, St. Matthews rests atop the league at 3-0. Malden stands 2-1 followed by Methodist at 2-2, and Princeton Bible and Bunker Hill at 0-2. .
Church bulletin: The June 21 Bible/Bunker Hill game was suspended due to lightning after three innings and will be completed Tuesday, July 5 after Game 1.
Church League standings
1. St. Matthews 3-0
2. Malden Methodist 2-1
3. United Methodist 2-2
4. (tie) Bunker Hill 0-2, Princeton Bible Church 0-2