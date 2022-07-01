July 01, 2022
Softball: Fastpitch Church League back in action

By Kevin Hieronymus

Fastpitch Church League

The Princeton Fastpitch Church League will get back in action Friday night at Westside Park.

St. Matthews and Princeton Bible will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday with Malden Methodist and Bunker Hill meeting in the nightcap at 8 p.m.

After two weeks of play, St. Matthews rests atop the league at 3-0. Malden stands 2-1 followed by Methodist at 2-2, and Princeton Bible and Bunker Hill at 0-2. .

Church bulletin: The June 21 Bible/Bunker Hill game was suspended due to lightning after three innings and will be completed Tuesday, July 5 after Game 1.

Church League standings

1. St. Matthews 3-0

2. Malden Methodist 2-1

3. United Methodist 2-2

4. (tie) Bunker Hill 0-2, Princeton Bible Church 0-2