Katie Bates, Matt Lucas awarded Reed Sports Scholarship at PHS

Two spring ballplayers connected for the Teddy and Barbara Reed Sports Scholarship at Princeton High School.
Katie Bates and Matt Lucas are the 2022 recipients of the Reed Scholarship in memory of two PHS boosters, Teddy and Barbara Reed.
Bates was a valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at PHS. She participated in volleyball and softball four years, receiving all-conference recognition in both sports. She was the 2021 BCR Softball Player of the Year and the 2021 BCR Volleyball Player, named as Special Mention 50 All-State Volleyball by the Champaign News Gazette.
In her scholarship essay, Bates said that although sports consumed a lot of her time, academics have always been a priority. She said she learned “great time management skills” balancing school, sports and other activities.
A 2022 Illinois State Scholar, Bates said being involved in academics and athletics, “has taught me important life lessons that I will continue to use through my college career and future endeavors.”
Bates will major in secondary education at Loras College, where she will play both volleyball and softball.
Lucas was involved in football for four years and played baseball for two years, earning all-conference and all-area recognition as well as all-academic honors in both. He even snuck in a season of golf when the IHSA moved the 2020 fall football season to the spring due to COVID-19.
Lucas said he learned the importance of education from his parents.
“My mother has been an educator for over 20 years. She instilled in me the importance of a good education,” Lucas said. “My father went back to college after I was born and earned his Bachelor’s degree later in life. He has also urged me to get good grades and go to college after high school.
“I have been able to compete in the sports that I so enjoy playing while maintaining good grades and being an active learner.”
Lucas will be attending IVCC to study Business Administration and transfer to a four-year university.