2022 BCR Male Athlete of the Year finalists

Teegan Davis (Princeton/Jr.): The BCR Athlete of the Year earned All-State honors in three sports. He was a multi-threat at quarterback, rushing for 1,099 yards and 16 touchdowns and passing for 1,838 yards and 19 scores. He was also named First Team TRAC East All-Conference at defensive back. In basketball, the All-BCR and Three Rivers East First Team All-Conference player, averaged 15.9 points, and led the Tigers in rebounding (7.8), assists (3.0) and steals (2.2). Davis capped his junior year by jumping off with the Class 3A high jump state crown. He also medaled at state and led the Honor Roll in the long jump (22-6) and triple jump (43-9) and ran on the Tigers’ top 4x100 relay.
Tyreke Fortney (St. Bede, Sr.): Fast wheels carried the speedy senior a long way for the Bruins in three sports. The Bruins’ end was named First Team TRAC East All-Conference at the flex position in football. He was the top area receiver with 41 receptions, 992 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 24.2 yards per catch. He also rushed for 373 yards (11.3 ypc) and five touchdowns. Fortney doubled up in the spring for the Bruins’ baseball and track teams. He medaled at state in track in both sprints. Fortney will play football for Illinois State University.
Drew Harp (Princeton/Sr.): Harp was a two-way standout for the Tigers’ Class 3A quarterfinalists in football. The IHSFCA Class 3A All-State linebacker made 127 tackles, finishing his career with 353 tackles for a probable school record. The BCR co-Player of the Year was also an unanimous TRAC East All-Conference pick on offense at guard. The versatile athlete landed a seventh-place medal in Class 2A shot put and ranked among the area top sprinters and ran on the Tigers’ leading efforts in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Harp will play football for North Central College.
Mac Resetich (Hall/Jr.): A three-sport standout, Resetich excelled in all seasons. On the gridiron, Resetich led the Red Devils in both rushing (106-711/9) and receiving (26-408/3), scoring 86 points. He was named as First Team TRAC East All-Conference. In hoops, the junior guard earned Three Rivers East Second Team All-Conference honors, leading the Red Devils in scoring (16.6), rebounding (8.5), assists (2.0) and steals (2.0). The BCR Baseball Player of the Year carried an area-best .412 batting average, 40 runs scored, 31 steals, four triples and seven home runs. He also drove in 31 runs, earning TRAC East First-Team All-Conference honors.
Carter Salisbury (Bureau Valley/Sr.): The senior sharpshooter led the Storm offensively (22 ppg, 3.6 assists) as well as defensively (2.6 steals). The unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick set a school’s single-game record with 45 points, finishing as the No. 7 all-time scorer with 1,103 career points. On the diamond, “Sals” batted a .402 with 31 runs, 24 RBIs, 29 steals, six doubles and two triple, receiving unanimous TRAC East First-Team All-Conference honors.