Softball: Fastpitch Church League exciting to the end

The Princeton Fastpitch Church League games were exciting to the end Friday night at Westside Park.
The nightcap saw Malden Methodist and St. Matthews saw a total of 16 runs scored in the seventh inning.
Malden scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to open up a 12-4 lead. St. Matthews answered with nine runs, scoring the game-winning run on a sac fly by Cody Jessen with the bases loaded to plate Chris Waca and send everyone from St. Matts home happy.
In the opener, United Methodist jumped to a 11-0 lead over Princeton Bible Church, but had to hold on for a 16-12 win as Bible bounced back strong.
Church bulletin: After two weeks of play, St. Matthews rests atop the league at 3-0. Malden stands 2-1 followed by Methodist at 2-2, and Princeton Bible and Bunker Hill at 0-2. ... The June 21 Bible/Bunker Hill game was suspended due to lightning after three innings and will be completed Tuesday, July 5 after Game 1. ... The next round of games will be Friday, July 1 with St. Matthews vs. Bible at 6:30 p.m. and Malden vs. Bunker Hill at 8 p.m.
Church League standings
1. St. Matthews 3-0
2. Malden Methodist 2-1
3. United Methodist 2-2
4. (tie) Princeton Bible Church 0-2
Bunker Hill 0-2