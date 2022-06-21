The 2022 All-BCR Girls Track Team

To be eligible for the All-BCR Track and Field Team, an athlete must have been a Honor Roll leader or state qualifier.

Lauren Althaus (Amboy/Sr.) - Althaus made her final run at state in both the 200 and 400 meters, leading the Honor Roll in both with times of 26.61 and 1:00.66.

Lexi Bohms (Princeton/Jr.) - The BCR Cross Country Runner of the Year went the distance in the 3200 with the top time of 13:07.51. She also ran on the Tigresses’ Honor Roll best 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Devin Dever (Princeton/Fr.) - The soccer player kicked in on the Tigresses’ area leading efforts in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and turned in the top time in the 800 (2:37.32).

Morgan Foes (Princeton/So.) - Topped the area wth a discus throw of 112-4 and was runner-up in the shot at 32-4.

Miyah Fox (Princeton/So.) - Fox ran on PHS’ Honor Roll leading 4x200 relay and was ranked second in the 100H.

Scarlet Fulton (Princeton/So.) - Fulton ran on PHS’ Honor Roll best 4x200 relay.

Paige Jesse (Princeton/Fr.) - Jesse turned the Paige to high school to lead the Honor Roll in the 1600 with a time of 6:06.4. She also ran on the area-best 4x800 relay.

Elly Jones (Amboy/So.) — The super soph qualified for state in four events and medaled in one. Jones ran down a 7th-place state medal in the 100 hurdles and also qualified in the 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Kelsea Klingenberg (Princeton/Fr.) - A leadoff hitter in softball, Klingenberg led off the PHS’ Honor Roll best effort in the 4x200.

Allison Larkin (Bureau Valley/Sr.) — The Storm senior ran on BV’s Honor Roll best 4x100 relay.

Jenna Loftus (Princeton/Sr.) - Loftus was ranked No. 1 in the high jump (5-0) and ran on both PHS’ Honor Roll leaders in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Anna Lopez (St. Bede/Jr.) — The BCR Female Trackster of the Year brought home a seventh-place state medal in the triple jump, setting a school record of 35-10 1/4. She also made her way to state in the long jump and 100.

Lexie Marquez (Bureau Valley/Sr.) — The BV senior ran on the Storm’s Honor Roll best 4x100 relay.

Taylor Neuhalfen (Bureau Valley/Fr.) — The fast frosh ran on the Storm’s Honor Roll best 4x100 relay.

Ashley Nordstorm (Bureau Valley/Sr.) - The Storm senior was a dual threat with honor roll bests in the shot put at 33-8 and pole vault at 7-3.

Sophia Oester (Princeton/So.) - Oester ran on PHS’ Honor Roll best 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Addison Wessel (Bureau Valley/So.) — The Storm soph ran on the Storm’s Honor Roll best 4x100 relay.