2022 All-BCR Softball Team (Second Team)

SECOND TEAM

Libby Boyles (Princeton)

Senior • Infielder

Boyles capped her PHS career with a solid senior season, batting .370, ranked among area leaders with 21 runs scored, five doubles, two homers and 16 RBIs. She received TRAC East Honorable Mention All-Conference honors. Boyles will play both softball and volleyball at IVCC.

Ella Hermes (St. Bede)

Sophomore • Pitcher/Infielder

The super soph pitched in where needed. She was named TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference as an infielder, batting .481 with 26 runs scored and a team-high 25 RBIs and 12 doubles. She also toed the rubber for a 6-1 record and an area-best 1.36 ERA.

Kelsea Klingenberg (Princeton)

Freshman • Infielder/Catcher

The freshman slap hitter provided a spark plug with her speed atop the PHS batting order. She led the Tigresses with a .458 average, adding 25 runs scored. Klingenberg, who is adept in the field at second base and catcher, was named TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference. She will be the lone returning starter from this year’s team.

Grace Maschmann (St. Bede)

Senior • Outfielder

The Bruins said Grace in their lineup with the TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference outfielder. Maschmann was among team and area leaders at the plate, batting .373 with 15 runs scored and two triples.

Lesleigh Maynard (Bureau Valley)

Freshmen • Infielder

Another member of the Storm’s Kiddie Core, Maynard had a breakout freshman season. She led the Storm in hitting (.558) and topped all with 45 runs scored and 31 stolen bases. She added three triples, three doubles and one homer. Maynard was named TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference.

Taylor Wetsel (Princeton)

Senior • Outfielder

Another key four-year player for PHS, Wetsel had a solid senior season in the field and at the plate. She batted .333 with 14 runs scored, three triples and 16 RBIs. Wetsel, who will play volleyball at IVCC, was named TRAC East First-Team All-Conference.

HONORABLE MENTION

BV - Darcy Kepner (Sr., C).

Hall - Maggie Filippini (Sr., P).

PHS - Olivia Alter (Sr., C), Abby Peterson (Sr., IF), Rilee Sterling (Sr., OF).

St. Bede - Madelyn Torrance (Jr., IF).