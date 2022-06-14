June 13, 2022
Prep Sports

Softball: St. Bede players named to ICA All-State Team

By Kevin Hieronymus

St. Bede's Bella Pinter (Scott Anderson)

Three St. Bede softball players have been named to the Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team.

St. Bede senior first baseman Ryann Stoudt was named to the Class 1A Second Team All-State while teammates Addie Bontz, a junior outfielder, and Bella Pinter, a sophomore catcher, were named to the Third Team.

Sterling Newman placed four players to the 1A All-State Team while the Three Rivers Conference saw 12 additional players in 2A from seven different schools, including four from state champion Rockridge.

St. Bede's Ryann Stoudt (Scott Anderson)