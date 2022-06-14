Baseball: Chance Resetich named top Student-Athlete at Black Hawk

Chance Resetich was a big hit for the Black Hawk College baseball team, on and off the field this year.
The Hall grad was named as the Male Student-Athlete of the Year at Black Hawk.
The Braves standout and team captain set four single records and was a two-time All-Region and All-Conference player. He batted .376 and led the Braves (35-20) with 65 hits, 64 runs, 16 doubles, 11 homers and 55 RBIs in 53 games.
Off the field, he was named Academic All-Conference and accumulated a 3.47 GPA.
Resetich, who is playing with the Pistol Shrimp this summer in Peru, will play for Div. I Southeast Missouri University next year.