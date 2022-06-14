2022 All-BCR Softball Team (First Team)

FIRST TEAM

Katie Bates (Princeton)

Senior • Pitcher

A perennial All-BCR All-Star, Bates capped her prep career with a solid senior season for her dad’s Tigresses. The unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pitcher led the area with wins (12-5) in the circle to go with a 2.35 ERA while striking out 122 in 108.1 innings. At the plate, she batted .343 with six doubles and 19 RBIs. Bates will play softball along with volleyball at Loras College.

Addie Bontz (St. Bede)

Junior • Outfielder

Bontz made things happen for the Bruins as the leadoff hitter and center fielder. She batted .492 (.555 in conference play) and led the team with 26 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. She led off the sectional championship with a triple and scored the Bruins’ lone run in a 2-1 loss. Bontz was unanimously named TRAC East First-Team All-Conference and named ICA Third Team All-State.

Mckenzie Hecht (Princeton)

Senior • Shortstop

The senior shortstop has been giving opponents Hecht since her freshman year. Hecht led the Tigresses across the board with a .459 average, three homers, 29 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and three triples while scoring 29 runs. She was unanimously named TRAC East First-Team All-Conference. Hecht will play softball as well as volleyball for Sauk Valley College.

Hannah Muehlschlegel (Princeton)

Senior • Outfielder

Muehlschlegel has been fixture in the PHS lineup since helping the Tigresses’ win their first regional championship as a freshman. The speedy center fielder batted .418 with 19 RBIs, six stolen bases and one home run. She led the team with seven doubles and was a co-leader with 29 runs scored. She was named TRAC East Second Team All-Conference.

Bella Pinter (St. Bede)

Sophomore • Catcher

The sophomore catcher played a key role in the Bruins’ march to the Sweet 16. She will be their top returning hitter, carrying a .488 average with 21 RBIs, 10 doubles, three triples and 11 runs scored. Pinter was a TRAC East First-Team All-Conference catcher and an ICA Third Team All-State selection.

Payge Pyszka (St. Bede)

Senior • Pitcher/Infielder

The TRAC East First-Team All-Conference pitcher went 6-2 with a 1.41 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49.2 innings. She also contributed 11 RBIs at-bat to St. Bede’s sectional final run, playing second base when not in the circle. Pyszka will play for Clarke College next year.

Tyra Sayler (Bureau Valley)

Senior • Pitcher/3B

The senior veteran was a dual threat for her dad’s Storm. She batted .509 with two homers and eight stolen bases and area-bests with 12 doubles and 31 RBIs, earning TRAC East First-Team All-Conference honors. In the circle, she went 6-3 with a 5.85 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. Sayler will play for Sauk Valley College next year.

Madison Smith (Bureau Valley)

Freshman • Pitcher/Infielder

The freshman swung a big bat for the Storm, batting .483 and ranked among the area leaders with 31 RBIs (co-leader), 10 doubles, two triples, two homers and 16 stolen bases. One of six pitchers named TRAC East First-Team All-Conference, Smith compiled an area-best 131 strikeouts in 110.1 innings, finishing 6-8 with a 3.55 ERA.

Reagan Stoudt (St. Bede)

Sophomore • Pitcher/Utility

A TRAC East First-Team All-Conference selection as an utility player, the sophomore Stoudt made her presence known at the bat and in the circle. She led the Bruins’ staff in wins with an 8-1 record to go with a 1.78 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 52 innings. At the plate, Stoudt batted .392 with eight doubles, two homers, 19 RBIs and 16 runs.

Ryann Stoudt (St. Bede)

Senior • First base

The senior Stoudt sister was a team leader on the field and in the dugout. She was the area’s leading hitter, batting .571. She had 28 runs scored with six doubles, 14 RBIs and one homer. The BCR Player of the Year will play for Division II Quincy University to fill a utility role. She was named ICA Second Team All-State.