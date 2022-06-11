2022 All-BCR Baseball Team (Second Team)

SECOND TEAM
Max Bryant (Hall)
Sophomore • Pitcher/IF
The sophomore right-hander developed into ace with an area-best 1.81 ERA along with a 2-0 record and 40 strikeouts in 27.1 innings. He earned TRAC East All-Conference Honorable Mention honors He also batted .309.
Augie Christiansen (Princeton)
Junior • Outfielder
Christiansen batted .370 with 15 runs scored and a team-high seven steals and four triples, earning TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference honors.
Danny Cihocki (Princeton)
Junior • Pitcher
The junior right-hander was 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. He was named TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference.
Ean Compton (Princeton)
Senior • Pitcher
The senior southpaw went 4-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. The TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference pick will pitch at Black Hawk College next year.
Brock Foster (Bureau Valley)
Senior • Infielder
The senior shortstop led the Storm with 26 RBIs and three triples, batting .284 with 11 runs scored and five doubles. He was named TRAC Second-Team All-Conference.
Logan Johnson (Bureau Valley)
Senior • Outfielder
A TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference pick, the Storm senior outfielder batted .317 with 17 runs scored, 10 RBIs and five doubles.
HONORABLE MENTION
BV - Layton Britt (Sr./OF), Justin Kopp (Sr., OF), Bryson Smith (Sr., IF/P).
Hall - Drake Garland (Sr./IF), Payton Dye (So., P), Gabe Lucas (Sr., OF), Ashton Pecher (Jr., OF/IF).
PHS - Wyatt Baker (Sr., OF/P), Ace Christiansen (Fr., C), Jordan Reinhardt (Fr., P/IF).
St. Bede - Seth Ferrari (So., P), Colin Nave (Sr., OF).