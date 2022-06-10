Notebook: Paul Hart, Drew Harp prepare for All-Star Games

Two area recent graduates will take part in upcoming state All-Star events.
St. Bede senior Paul Hart was selected to play in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game. The reigning BCR Player of the Year will play for the North team in the Class 1A/2A boys game, which tips at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Pontiac High School.
Hart averaged 27 points, 12.5 rebounds and two assists and a block per game and broke St. Bede’s career scoring record previously held by recently retired MLB pitcher J.A. Happ with 1,811 points.
The North squad will be coached Fieldcrest’s Matt Winkler, who is retiring after leading the Knights to 606 wins and 14 regional championships as the school’s only coach since 1992-93.
Harp to play in Shrine All-Stars
Princeton’s Drew Harp will participate in the 48th annual Shrine All-Star Football Game on Saturday, June 18. Game time is 11 a.m. at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
Harp, who will play for North Central College this fall, will be joined on the Blue Team by Kewanee’s Niko Powe and Derek Chandler out of the Three Rivers East while Chris Swayne Jr. of LaSalle-Peru and Alejandro Arellano will suit up for the Red.
Tiger baseball camp
The Princeton Tiger baseball camp will run June 13-17 at Prather Field. There will be sessions for incoming grades 3-5 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and for incoming grades 6-9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $30. Registration forms are available at PHS and should be returned by June 10. For more information, contact PHS coach Wick Warren at 815-719-9050 or wcw1.1978@gmail.com.