BCR Girls Soccer Honor Roll

Maggie Davis/Princeton (Sr./D) - The minister of defense for the Tigresses’ regional champions chipped in five goals and six assists on the offensive side. The PHS senior will play for Brescia University in Owensboro, Kent.





Maya Gartin/Princeton (Sr., K) - The senior keeper made 174 saves on goal and pitched four shutouts. She also came off goal to score three goals and three assists. She is going on to play volleyball at Sauk Valley.

Mariah Hobson/Princeton (Jr., F) - The repeat BCR Player of the Year scored a school single-season record 63 goals, fourth most in IHSA history, to go with five assists. She could climb as high as the IHSA top 10 all-time.

Viviana Robledo/Princeton (Sr., MF) - The MVP of the PHS midfielders contributed nine assists and two goals on offense.

Nora Schneider/Princeton (Fr., F) - The freshman forward shined in her rookie season with a team-high 12 assists to go with 21 goals.

