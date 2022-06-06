June 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Prep Sports

Three Rivers Conference state champions

By Kevin Hieronymus

The Rockridge softball team became the fifth active member of the Three Rivers Conference to win a state softball or baseball championship when it repeated in 2A softball Saturday.

The Rockets have won state three times in the past four seasons. They also won in 2004 as a member of the Olympic Conference.

Here is a rundown of the Three Rivers Conference state champions:

• Morrison softball, 2011

• Rockridge softball, 2018

Hall baseball, 2018

• Rockridge softball, 2021

• Rockridge softball, 2022

Note: St. Bede baseball won the 1988 state championship, but was a member of the Illinois Valley Conference for baseball.