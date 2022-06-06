The Rockridge softball team became the fifth active member of the Three Rivers Conference to win a state softball or baseball championship when it repeated in 2A softball Saturday.
The Rockets have won state three times in the past four seasons. They also won in 2004 as a member of the Olympic Conference.
Here is a rundown of the Three Rivers Conference state champions:
• Morrison softball, 2011
• Rockridge softball, 2018
• Hall baseball, 2018
• Rockridge softball, 2021
• Rockridge softball, 2022
Note: St. Bede baseball won the 1988 state championship, but was a member of the Illinois Valley Conference for baseball.