2A Softball: Rockridge repeats as state champions

PEORIA - The Rockridge Rockets repeated as Class 2A IHSA State softball champion and made history in the process.
The Rockets outlasted Freeburg 5-4 in 11 innings Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria to win its second straight state championship, becoming the first team to do so with undefeated seasons with 65 straight wins.
It was Rockridge’s third state championship in four seasons, also winning in 2018, and fourth in school history with Rockridge winning its first in 2005 in Class A.
The Freeburg Midgets led 4-0 after three innings, but the Rockets rallied, scoring two in the fourth and two in the fifth to tie it at 4.
Keaton Frere drove in the go-ahead run with a RBI double in the top of the 11th.
The game set a 2A championship game record for the longest title game by both time and number of innings.
Tolono Unity beat Pontiac 7-2 in the Class 2A third-place game.
Illini Bluffs repeats in 1A
Class 1A also saw a repeat champion in Glasford Illini Bluffs, which beat Casey-Westfield 1-0.
Forreston beat Newark 4-2 in eight innings to take third place in 1A.
Notes: The only other Three Rivers school to win a state softball championship was Morrison in 2011. Rockridge was a member of the Olympic Conference when it won state in 2004.