Class 1A baseball: Marquette takes third at state

PEORIA - Ottawa Marquette came on a mission to win the IHSA Class 1A State Baseball championship this weekend.
It settled for third.
The Crusaders blasted LeRoy 12-0 in five innings in Saturday’s third-place game at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria.
Marquette scored in every inning with one in the first, three in the second, four in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to put the 10-run rule in play.
The Crusaders outhit the Panthers 9-2. Charlie Mullen went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Sam MItre was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Tommy Durdan was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs.
Taylor Waldren went the distance, pitching a two-hit shutout, striking out eight.
Marquette, which lost to Mt. Sterling Brown County 2-1 in Friday’s semifinals, finishes at 32-4.
Louisville North Clay beat Brown County 12-4 for the championship.