Notebook: Area players named TRAC East All-Conference

Twenty three area players received TRAC East All-Conference baseball honors, including eight named to the First Team.

League champ Hall (9-3) placed four players to the TRAC East First Team - senior pitcher Ethan Plym and junior catcher Kyler Lapp, both unanimously, junior outfielder Mac Resetich and junior utility player Riley Coble.

Also named first team were Princeton senior outfielder Matt Lucas and junior infielder Ryan Brucker and Bureau Valley senior infielder Carter Salisbury and junior pitcher Sam Rouse.

They were joined by pitchers Kyle Wolfe (Jr.) and James Conner (Sr.) of Kewanee, infielders Krew Bond (Jr.), unanimously, and Grant Koerner (Sr.) of Newman, and outfielders Brendan Tuninki (So.) of Newman and Will Bruno (Sr.) of Kewanee.

Second team honors went to Princeton senior Ean Compton (P), juniors Danny Cihocki (P), Augie Christiansen (OF) and freshman Jordan Reinhardt (U), Bureau Valley seniors Brock Foster (OF) and Logan Johnson (OF), St. Bede senior Luke Story (IF) and sophomore Seth Ferrari (P) and Hall senior Gabe Lucas (OF) and sophomore Payton Dye (P).

Princeton freshman Ace Christiansen (C), BV junior Sam Wright (C), Hall senior Drake Garland (IF) ad sophomore Max Bryant (P) and St. Bede Colin Nave (IF) all received Honorable Mention.

Clippers named NUIC All-Conference in track

Five members of the Amboy co-op have been named NUIC All-Conference in track. They are Brock Loftus, Kyler McNinch, Ian Sundberg, Lauren Althaus and Elly Jones







