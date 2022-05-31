Track & Field: Peoria Journal Star Honor Roll Meet canceled due to weather forecast

Area athletes were scheduled to compete in today’s Peoria Journal Star Honor Roll Meet in East Peoria, but it has been canceled due to the weather forecast.
Here’s a roll call of the area athletes who were set to compete:
Princeton qualified shot putters Drew Harp and Payne Miller and Ethan Wallace, Ethan Thompson, Andrew Peacock and Harp in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. PHS coach Dan Foes said other PHS athletes opted out.
The PHS girls were to also be well represented with Morgan Foes (discus), Lexi Bohms and Kiana Brokaw (3200), Miyah Fox (100 hurdles) and Kelsea Klingenberg, Sophia Oester, Scarlet Fulton and Miyah Fox in the 4 x 200 and 4 x 100 relays, and Oester, Fulton, Brokaw and Bohms in the 4 x 400 relay.
Bureau Valley junior Elijah House qualified for the 800 meters.
St. Bede had a handful of athletes ready to compete: Duncan Lawler (high jump) and the boys 4x4 relay of Stephen Shaver, Josh Grob, Grayson Marcinic and Lawler along with Anna Lopez (long jump, triple jump) and Ali Bosnich (high jump).