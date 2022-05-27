Summer camp guide: PHS offers sports camps

Tiger baseball camp
PRINCETON - The Princeton Tiger baseball camp will run June 13-17 at Prather Field. There will be sessions for incoming grades 3-5 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and for incoming grades 6-9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $30. Registration forms are available at PHS and should be returned by June 10. For more information, contact PHS coach Wick Warren at 815-719-9050 or wcw.1978@gmail.com.
PHS girls basketball camp
PRINCETON - The Princeton High School Girls Basketball Camp will run June 6-9 at Prouty Gym. There will be sessions for incoming grades 3-5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., incoming grades 6-8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and incoming grades 9-12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $50. Registration forms are available at PHS and should be returned by June 6.
PHS boys basketball camp
PRINCETON - The Princeton High School Boys Basketball Camp will run May 31 through June 3 at Prouty Gym. There will be sessions for incoming grades 3-5 from 8:30 to 10 a.m., incoming grades 6-8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and incoming grades 9-12 (May 31 through June 28). Cost is $50. Registration forms are available at PHS.