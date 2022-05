Princeton High School held its awards night for the 2022 soccer season Thursday night. The Tigresses won their second straight regional championship. Award winners were (from left to right) Anna Mallery-Sondgeroth (Sportsmanship), Maggie Davis (Defensive MVP), Devin Dever (Most Improved), Maya Gartin (Sportsmanship), Mariah Hobson (Offensive MVP) and Viviana Robledo (Midfielder MVP). (Photo provided)