St. Bede softball sets sights on sectional

The St. Bede softball team has taken its first step to return to the state tournament.
The second step begins today.
The Bruins, who placed third in the 2019 Class 1A State finals, take a 19-3 record into 1A sectional semifinal play at Williamsfield at 6:30 p.m vs. Woodhull AlWood (23-5). Both teams won their own regional, the Bruins defeating Putnam County 5-2 on Tuesday and the Spartans spoiling Williamsfield’s homecoming bid 4-0.
St. Bede is a No. 1 sub-sectional seed, AlWood a No. 2.
St. Bede fans face a 1 1/2-hour trip to Williamsfield. The school is located at 325 W. Kentucky Ave. on the northwest side of town.
The first semifinal of the day matches No. 1 Biggsville West Central (25-6) vs. No. 2 Sterling Newman (15-8) at 4:30 p.m. Newman defeated No. 3 Annawan-Wethersfield 7-4 at the Princeville Regional.
In other area postseason softball action today, No. 3 LaSalle-Peru (24-4) plays host Dunlap (12-19), the sixth seed, in the second regional semifinal contest of the day at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 3A Dunlap Regional