MANLIUS - Bureau Valley is holding sports physicals for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, May 25.

Students should enter Storm Gym at the following times:

4:15 p.m. -Seniors

4:30 p.m. -Juniors

4:45 p.m. - Sophomores

5 p.m. - 8th Grade

5:15 p.m. - 7th Grade

5:30 p.m. - 5th Grade

Cost is $10. Sports packets must be completed upon arrival.