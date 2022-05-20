Softball regional titles on the line today

Regional championships will be on the line today at area softball sites.
No. 1 ranked and defending state champ Rockridge (29-0) will host Three Rivers rival Riverdale (13-14) in a 2A final at 4:30 p.m. The Rockets edged No. 10 Mercer County 6-4 on Tuesday while No. Riverdale took down No. 4 Princeton 8-3 on Wednesday for the second straight year in semifinal play.
There will be another all Three Rivers showdown at the Class 2A Kewanee Regional where (2) Erie-Prophetstown (14-3) battles (3) Sherrard (16-7 at 4:30 p.m. E-P knocked out No. 7 Bureau Valley 7-3.
In 1A, (2) Sterling Newman (14-8) and (3) Annawan-Wethersfield (14-8) will vie for the regional crown at Princeville at 4:30 p.m.
The (1) St. Bede Bruins (18-3) and (5) Putnam County (11-11) will wait until 11 a.m. Saturday to decide their 1A regional title at Tower Field on the campus of St. Bede.
Baseball
The area baseball regionals will also be decided Saturday at Princeton, Ottawa Marquette, Somonauk and Amboy.
Bureau Valley (14-10) will face Erie-Prophetstown (10-13) in a Three Rivers showdown at 1 p.m. at Princeton in Class 2A.
No. 1 seed Ottawa Marquette (27-3) hosts (3) Newark (21-7) at 11 a.m. in Class 1A.
No. 2 Putnam County (25-8) takes on No. 5 Yorkville Christian (10-11-1) in 1A at 11 a.m. at Somonauk.
No. 1 Fulton (14-5) and No. 4 Eastland will meet for the 1A title at Amboy.