IESA State Track: Logan’s Camryn Driscoll wins state title

EAST PEORIA - Princeton Logan Junior High has a new IESA state champion and three state track & field medalists.

Logan eighth-grader Camryn Driscoll claimed the Class 3A state championship in the girls 400, running a personal-best 1:01.84 on the first day of the IESA State Track & Field competition at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria on Friday. She edged Cameron Kaiser of Tolono Unity by 0.05 at the tape.

Driscoll was joined on the medal stand by classmates Keighley Davis, fourth in the 3A girls hurdles with a time of 17.19, and Casey Etheridge, sixth in the 3A boys hurdles with a time of 16.90.

The Logan eighth grade girls, who won the sectional championship, stood in fifth place as a team with 15 points. Tolono Unity and Washington Central were tied for first with 26 points.

Princeton Logan's Camryn Driscoll won the IESA Class 3A eighth grade girls' 400-meter state championship Friday in East Peoria. (Photo provided)












