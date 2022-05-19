Softball: Alivia Bark, Riverdale have Princeton’s number

Alivia Bark and the Riverdale Rams have had the Princeton Tigresses’ number the past two softball postseasons.
Bark hit two home runs, including a sixth-inning grand slam to break open Wednesday’s Class 2A regional semifinal at Rockridge to lead the No. 6 seeded Rams to an 8-3 up win over the No. 4 seeded Tigresses.
The Rams also knocked out the Tigresses a year ago in regional semifinal play with Bark homering in that game as well.
Riverdale scored two runs in the top of the first, including a solo shot by Bark.
PHS senior Abby Peterson evened the score in the home half of the first with a two-run single on the first pitch she saw.
Olivia Mabeus put the Rams back in front with a RBI hit in the third before Bark struck again with her grand slam in the sixth to make it 8-2.
Senior catcher Olivia Alter was 3 for 3 and scored a run while Peterson went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for PHS (16-6).
PHS (16-6) had 10 hits in all with one each for Kelsea Klingenberg, Hannah Muehlschlegel, Mckenzie Hecht, Katie Bates and Rilee Sterling.
Bates was tagged with the loss, surrendering 10 hits, eight runs (three earned and two walks while striking out six.
Riverdale (13-14) advances to Friday’s regional finals against No. 1 ranked and defending state champ Rockridge (29-0).