Girls track: St. Bede’s Anna Lopez vying for state medals

CHARLESTON - St. Bede’s Anna Lopez is competing in three events in today’s IHSA Class 1A State Girls Track & Field Meet.
Lopez’s best prospects lie in the triple jump, which she brings in the No. 2 seed at 10.93m, a school record jump of 35-10 1/4. Megan Williams of Newark is seeded first at 11.25m.
Lopez is also seeded 17th in the 100 with a time of 12.95. Tuscola senior Alyssa Williams is the top seed at 12.41.
She is seeded 21st in the long jump at 4.99m (16-4 1/2). Henry’s Nakeita Kessling, the Illinois Valley all-time leader, tops the charts at 5.96m
The Amboy co-op is sending two athletes in six events, including sophomore Elly Jones in four.
Jones is seeded ninth in the 100 hurdles (16.23) and the triple jump (10.47m/34 -8 1/2). Top seeds in those events are sophomore Grace Nelson of Altamount in the 100 H (14.52) and Megan Williams in the triple jump (11.25m).
In other events, Jones is seeded 15th in the long jump (5.06m/16-7 1/2) and 23rd in the 300 IH (50.40).
Amboy senior Lauren Althaus is on the cusp of medaling int two events. She is seeded 10th in the 200 (26.61) with the top seed carried by Tuscola’s Williams at 25.41. Althaus is seeded 14th in the 400 (1:01.24) with Kessling ranked No. 1 at 58.34.