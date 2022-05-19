Baseball: Bureau Valley hits the diamond for regionals today

PRINCETON - Two games of the Class 2A Princeton Regional have been played thus far this week. Now it’s Bureau Valley’s turn to step on the diamond.
The No. 5 seed Storm (13-10) will face No. 3 Port Byron Riverdale (15-4) at 4:30 p.m. at Prather Field in Princeton. In a previous meeting this year, the Rams routed the Storm 20-4.
Bureau Valley will send out its senior ace Sam Rouse (7-1, 1.80), who did not pitch in the first meeting with the Rams.
The Princeton Regional has seen two upsets already this week.
Upstart Erie-Prophetstown, the No. 8 seed, knocked out host Princeton, the No. 6 seed, 11-8 on Monday, and took down regional favorite Hall, 7-5, in Wednesday’s semifinals. Both times the Panthers surrendered a 3-0 first-inning lead only to rally to victory.
E-P (10-13), which started the season at 0-5, will face the winner of today’s games in Saturday’s championship at 1 p.m. at Prather Field.