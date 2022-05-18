Hall baseball, Princeton softball join postseason fray

The Hall baseball and the Princeton softball teams jump into the postseason fray with their first regional games today.

The Red Devils (18-8), the regional favorite at the Class 2A Princeton Regional, will face Erie-Prophetstown (9-13) at 4:30 p.m. at Prather Field. Hall beat E-P, 11-1, on April 9 in Spring Valley.

The Panthers knocked out the host Tigers, 11-8, in Monday’s regional quarterfinals.

Bureau Valley (13-10) and Riverdale (15-4) meet in Thursday’s semifinals at Princeton with the regional finals set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Tigresses (16-5) will meet Riverdale (12-14) at 4:30 p.m. today in the Class 2A Rockridge Regional, looking to avenge a 6-1 semifinal loss from last year. Their winner will advance to face No. 1 ranked and defending state champion Rockridge (29-0), which beat Mercer County 6-4 on Tuesday, in Friday’s regional finals at 4:30 p.m.

The Class 1A St. Bede softball regional continues today with No. 4 Peoria and No. 5 Putnam County squaring off for the right to face the host Bruins (18-3) for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday. St. Bede beat Henry 10-0 Tuesday.

Boys track & field

The postseason also starts today for the Princeton boys track & field team, which will run out of the Rochelle Sectional, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Bureau Valley will run in the Class 1A Erie Sectional on Thursday while Hall and St. Bede will compete at the Class 1A Wethersfield Sectional on Friday.











