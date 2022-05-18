BCR Boys Track & Field Sectional capsules

At Rochelle (2A)
When: Wednesday - field events, 3:30 p.m.; track events, 5 p.m.
Area teams: Mendota, Princeton.
Other teams: Burlington Central, Dixon, Freeport, Galena, Geneseo, Kaneland, Rochelle, Rock Falls Sterling, Stillman Valley, Sycamore, Wheaton Academy, Wheaton St. Francis.
Worthy of note: The Tigers set their sights on state and have met Class 2A qualifying standards in six individual events with eight athletes. Junior Teegan Davis has reached qualifiers in the high jump (6-8) and long jump (22-6), and is at the threshold in the triple jump (42-9 1/2), an event he just picked up this year. Senior sprinter Keegan Fogarty has ran down qualifying times in both the 100m (10.7) and 200m (22.11). The Tigers have three shot putters who have surpassed qualifiers - sophomores Payne Miller (53-0 1/4 and Bennett Williams (50-7 3/4) and senior Drew Harp (49-8 3/4). Williams has also thrown the state qualifier in the discus (156-6 1/4). The Tigers are also hopeful in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
At Erie (1A)
When: Thursday - field events, 4 p.m.; track events, 5:30 p.m.
Local teams: Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley.
Other teams: Earlville, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Milledgeville, Morrison, Orion, Port Byron Riverdale, Rock Island Alleman, Rockridge, Sherrard, Somonauk, Sterling Newman, Stockton, Savanna West Carroll.
Worthy of note: Two area athletes have meet Class 1A qualifying standards - BV junior Elijah House in the 800 (2:02) and Amboy co-op senior Brock Loftus of Ohio in the 3200 (10:01).
At Wethersfield (1A)
When: Friday - field events, 3 p.m.; track events, 5 p.m.
Local teams: Annawan-Wethersfield, Hall, Putnam County, St. Bede.
Other teams: Abingdon-Avon, Biggsville West Central, Cambridge, Elmwood, Farmington, Galva, Henry, Knoxville, Lowpoint-Washburn, Mercer County, Monmouth United, Princeville, ROWVA, Stark County.
Worthy of note: St. Bede senior Duncan Lawler is a returning state qualifier in the high jump and has easily met the 1A standard of 6-1 with a jump of 6-4. He has tied the school record held by Michael Langham since 2006. Senior sprinter Tyreke Fortney, who will take his speed to the football field for ISU next year, has chased down qualifiers in both the 100m (10.66) and 200m (22.12). Fortney broke the school record in the 100m set in 2006 by Chris Safranski.
Here are the area athletes who have met the state qualifying standards (shown for 1A and 2A):
Shot (47-11, 48-7) - Payne Miller (P/So.) 53-0 1/4, Bennett Williams (P/So.) 50-7 3/4, Drew Harp (P) 49-8 3/4.
Discus (141-3, 145-2) - Bennett Williams (P/So.) 156-6 1/4.
Long jump (20-10, 21-7) - Teegan Davis (P/Jr.) 22-6.
Triple jump (41-3, 42-10) - None.
High jump (6-1, 6-2) - Teegan Davis (P/Jr.) 6-8, Duncan Lawler (SB/Sr.) 6-4.
Pole vault (12-2, 13-0) - None.
100m (11.37, 11.12) - Tyreke Fortney (SB/Sr.) 10.66, Keegan Fogarty (P/Sr.) 10.87.
200m (23.11, 22.57) - Keegan Fogarty (P/Sr.) 22.11, Tyreke Fortney (SB/Sr.) 22.12.
400m (52.06, 51.10) - None.
800m (2:02.83, 2:00.80) - Elijah House (BV/Jr.) 2:02.00.
1600m (4:39.80, 4:31.13) - None.
3200m (10:12.64, 9:53.65) - Brock Loftus (ALO/Sr.) 10:01.
110 HH (16.0, 15.29) - None.
300 IH (41.79, 40.71) - None.
4 x 100 (44.54, 43.50) - None.
4 x 200 (1:33.90, 1:31.24) - None.
4 x 400 (3:33.91, 3:28.84) - None.
4 x 800 (8:33.28, 8:16.81) - None.