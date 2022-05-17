Softball: BV’s Madison Smith shuts out in Mendota in regional softball opener

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley Storm rode the three-hit shutout pitching of freshman Madison Smith to a 1-0 victory over Mendota Monday in the play-in game of the Class 2A Kewanee softball regional.
Senior Tyra Sayler doubled in the only run Smith would need in the bottom of the first inning.
Smith and Darla Kepner also hit safely for the Storm.
Smith struck out 12 and waled one, locked into a pitcher’s duel with Mendota’s Paige Manning, who also pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Bureau Valley (13-11) advances to face Erie-Prophetstown (13-3) in Kewanee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In other regional action Monday, Kewanee (19-8) blasted Hall 18-0 and will meet Sherrard on Wednesday.