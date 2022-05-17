Baseball: Erie-Prophetstown turns the tables on Princeton in regional opener

PRINCETON - Erie-Prophetstown played at Princeton early in the baseball season and things didn’t go well.
It was literally a walk in the park for the Tigers in their season opener, utilizing 10 bases on balls in a 10-run rout over the Panthers.
The Panthers turned the tables on the red-hot Tigers this time, scoring in every inning but the first en route to an 11-8 win in the play-in game of the Class 2A Princeton Regional on Tuesday at Prather Field.
E-P had eight hits and benefited from nine bases on balls and two hit batters to advance into Wednesday’s semifinals against regional favorite Hall (18-8), the Three Rivers Conference East Division champions.
“That was huge. They beat us 13-3. It was their first game of the year and our second. I know we had a lot of walks and gave them a lot of freebies,” E-P coach Brad Tichler said. “The lefty (Ean Compton) and I believe the righty, the third baseman (Danny Cihocki), threw against us and we struggled offensively. Whereas here tonight, I thought we played better defensively and took advantage of some of their freebies.
“We’ve been struggling offensively. That might be the first time we’ve scored in six straight innings, so I was really proud of them. Especially on a few innings, we were able to manufacture some runs without really hitting solid base hits.”
It looked like the Tigers (10-7) were ready to dish out more of the same from their first meeting with the Panthers, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to go up 3-0. Senior DH Wyatt Baker had the big blow for the Tigers with a two-run double to center field.
The Panthers (9-13) answered with two runs in the second and two more in the third to go up 4-3 and went on to score in every inning the rest of the way.
“We were pretty dead. I told the guys in the second inning, we had no energy. Got down 3-0 and I think they thought maybe it was going to be more of the same. Getting those two back and two in the third to take the lead was huge,” Tichler said.
“We were on this side (Three Rivers East) last year so I was familiar with coach (Wick) Warren and Hall and those teams were the top two on that side. I knew we were going to be in a battle.”
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Tigers, who see their season end on their home field for the second straight year in regional play.
“We gave them too many runs and didn’t capitalize when we needed to. Hats off to them. They won the game,” Warren said. “But I’m disappointed the way we played. We ran out four pitchers and none of them were especially effective today. Just one of those games.”
Baker led the Tigers with a 2 for 3 night at the plate, adding a two-run single in the fifth to bring the Tigers within 7-5. Augie Christiansen added two hits, including a triple ahead of Baker’s hit to score a run in the fifth.
“I thought we played pretty good tonight, and we never gave up. We were always scratching and clawing our way to get runs,” said Baker, who also pitched two innings in relief. “It’s not every day things go as you plan and in the end, we never ended up stringing together the hits we needed to keep playing in the regional.”
Kolby Franks went 2 for 4, including a two-run single to put the Panthers ahead 8-5 in the sixth. Reese Duncan and Mikey Biba also had two hits each.
“This is probably the best game we’ve played all year, hands down. I haven’t seen our whole lineup hit that well ever,” E-P starting and winning pitcher Austin Cole said. “We’ve been focusing on our hitting a lot and think we did very well tonight. Scored just about every inning.
“I’d say our pitching is heavily improved since the beginning of the season. I think I pitched a decent game. Just went straight for it. No real formula, I guess.”
Cole pitched six-plus innings, departing after surrendering a leadoff walk to Baker in the seventh and a single to Matt Lucas. Franks finished out the game for the Panthers, pitching around a throwing error that plated the Tigers’ last run of the game and season.
“I was really proud of Austin Cole. Maybe didn’t have the best stuff, but threw really well for six innings,” Tichler said.
PHS marched out four pitchers to the mound with Compton, the starter, tagged for the loss, surrendering four runs on two hits and four walks and a hit batter over three innings. He was followed by Baker (2 IP, 2 runs), Noah LaPorte (1 IP, 2 runs) and Ryan Brucker (1 IP, 3 runs).