Roundup: Princeton boys place second at Three Rivers Meet

St. Bede’s Tyrke Fortney and Princeton’s Keegan Fogarty battled in the sprints Thursday at the Three Rivers Conference Meet with each winning one.
Fortney won the 100-meter dash in 10.88 seconds ahead of Fogarty’s 10.96, while Fogarty won the 200 in 22.22 seconds, narrowly beating Fortney’s 22.24.
Fogarty also ran with Teegan Davis, Ethan Thompson and Drew Harp to win the 4x100 relay in 43.77 seconds as the Tigers placed second as a team with 102 points behind Riverdale (114).
St. Bede (45.5) was ninth, Bureau Valley (21.5) was 11th, Hall (20) was 12th and Mendota (7) was 13th.
Also for Princeton, Davis won the high jump (2.03 meters), long jump (6.49m) and triple jump (13.04m), while Bennett Williams swept the throws with tosses of 15.07m in the shot put and 47.71m in the discus.
St. Bede’s Duncan Lawler placed second in the high jump (1.93m) and third in the 300 hurdles (43.84 seconds).
Elijah House led the Storm with a third-place finish in the 800 in 2:05.11 and Hall got third-place finishes from Caleb Savitch in the pole vault (3.2m) and Zack Bosi in the triple jump (11.96m).
At Lena
Brock Loftus won both distance races Thursday at the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Meet to help the Amboy co-op place sixth among the 10 teams.
Loftus won the 1,600 meters in 4:45.82 and the 3,200 in 10:31.88.
Teammate Kyler McNinch placed second in the 3,200 (11:02.56) and third in the 1,600 (5:01.11).
BASEBALL
Princeton 7, St. Bede 2
Augie Christiansen went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run Thursday to help the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Ace Christiansen was 2 for 2 with an RBI for PHS (8-6, 7-4 TRC East), while Wyatt Baker went 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Ean Compton earned the win, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out 10 batters and walking none in three innings.
Jayce Ladzinski was 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Bruins (6-17, 4-10), while Brendan Pillion took the loss on the mound.
Bureau Valley 2, Hall 1
The Storm scored twice in the sixth inning to lift them to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Carter Salisbury and Sam Wright were each 1 for 3 with a run, while Logan Johnson was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Sam Rouse threw a complete game for BV (13-9, 6-6 TRC East), allowing one earned run on two hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.
Riley Coble went 1 for 3 and scored the lone run for Hall (17-7, 9-3), while Payton Dye was the losing pitcher, giving up two earned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 3, Hall 1
Darla Kepner hit a triple and a double and scored a run Thursday to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Lesleigh Maynard and Tyra Sayler each went 1 for 3 with a run for BV (11-11, 4-7 TRC East), while Sayler also earned the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
Kaeden Keegan doubled and scored the only run for Hall (1-17, 0-11), while Maggie Filippini was the losing pitcher.
BOYS TENNIS
Streator 5, St. Bede 0
The Bruins were swept Thursday in Streator.