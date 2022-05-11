Roundup: Princeton baseball edges Kewanee

Ace Christiansen went 2 for 3 and drove in a run Tuesday as the Princeton baseball team edged Kewanee 2-1 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton.
Wyatt Baker was 1 for 3 with an RBI for PHS (7-6,6-4 TRC East), while Bennett Sierens doubled and scored a run.
Danny Cihocki was the winning pitcher as he gave up one earned run on seven hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings, while Jordan Reinhardt pitched a scoreless seventh, allowing two hits and striking out three, to earn the save.
St. Bede 8, Bureau Valley 2
Colin Nave went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs Tuesday to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Peru.
Luke Tunnel was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for St. Bede (5-13, 2-6 TRC East), while Tyreke Fortney tripled and scored twice.
Seth Ferrari was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
Sam Wright doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for the Storm (12-9, 5-6), while Seth Spratt took the loss on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Princeton 7, Geneseo 0
Taylor Wetsel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run Tuesday to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Geneseo.
Libby Boyles went 2 for 4 with an RBI for PHS (15-3), while Rilee Sterling doubled and drove in two runs.
Katie Bates threw a complete game, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
St. Bede 4, Bureau Valley 2
The Bruins scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Tuesday in Peru.
Madelyn Torrance was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI, while Reagan Stoudt was 1 for 3 with a run.
Ella Hermes earned the win in relief for St. Bede (15-3, 8-2 TRC East), allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with eight strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
Madison Smith doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for BV (10-11, 4-7) while also taking the loss in the circle.
GIRLS SOCCER
Alleman 12, DePue-Hall 0
The No. 8-seeded Little Giants lost to the No. 1 Pioneers in a Class 1A Alleman Regional semifinal Tuesday in Rock Island.