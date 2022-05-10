Roundup: St. Bede girls track wins Illinois Valley Meet

Ali Bosnich won a pair of events Monday to help St. Bede girls track and field team to the title at the Illinois Valley Meet.
The Bruins scored 173 points to beat second-place Hall (173).
“I told them before the meet that we had a chance to win the first ever team title here at the IV Conference meet,” St. Bede coach Marty Makransky said. “The team pulled together and did it. Everyone had a hand it scoring points.”
Bosnich won the 400 meters in 1:06.65 and the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.
St. Bede won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Promise Giacometti led the Red Devils as she won the 100 in 13.51 seconds, the 200 in 27.69 seconds and ran with Victoria Ullrich, Jennifer Casford and Molly Dalzot to win the 4x100 in 55.02 seconds.
In the boys meet, St. Bede (86) was fourth and Hall (51) was fifth.
St. Bede’s Tyreke Fortney won the 100 in a school-record 10.66 seconds and the 200 in 22.12 seconds.
Caleb Savitch was Hall’s lone winner as he cleared 11-6 in the pole vault.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 12, Hall 0 (6 inn.)
Kyra Stoller went 3 for 4, drove in four runs and scored a run Monday to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.
Lesleigh Maynard went 3 for 4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times for BV (10-10, 4-6 TRC East), while Tyra Sayler was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs.
Sayler and Madison Smith combined for a one-hit shutout with Sayler striking out three batters and Smith recording five strikeouts.
Jasmine Rodriguez had the lone hit for the Red Devils, while Maggie Filippini was the losing pitcher.
BASEBALL
Hall 10, Bureau Valley 0 (5 inn.)
Ethan Plym hit a two-run home run to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Monday in Spring Valley.
Plym also earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits while striking out nine batters and walking one in a complete game.
Mac Resetich was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for Hall (17-6, 9-2 TRC East), while Max Bryant, Payto Dye and Gabe Lucas each scored two runs.
Logan Johnson doubled for the Storm (12-8, 5-5), while Bryson Smith was the losing pitcher.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Galva
Elijah House won two events Monday as Bureau Valley finished eighth among nine teams.
House won the 400 meters in 53.87 seconds and the 800 in 2:02, which were both personal bests.
SATURDAY RESULT
BASEBALL
At Spring Valley
Hall split a nonconference doubleheader against Eureka, winning the first game 1-0 and losing the second 10-4.
In the opener, Ashton Pecher tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out three batters with one walk.
Kyler Lapp went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in the game’s lone run.
In the second game, Max Bryant hit a solo home run for the Red Devils (16-6), while Dom Galetti took the loss on the mound.