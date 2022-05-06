Girls Track: Princeton places second in Three Rivers Meet

MANLIUS - Favored Sherrard was a runaway champion in Thursday’s Three Rivers East Girls Track & Field Meet at Bureau Valley High School, but Princeton had solid showing for second-place.
The Tigresses had two conference champions and gained 14 top five finishes to score 92 points to edge Erie-Prophetstown (88) for second placed behind conference champion Sherrard (176).
Princeton Three Rivers champions were Lexi Bohms in the 3200 (13:07.51) and Miyah Fox in the 100 hurdles (16.70).
PHS also gained seconds from Jenna Loftus in the 300 H (52.36) and thirds from Fox in the 200 (28.10), Bohms in the 1600 (6:08.99), Morgan Foes in the discus (34.25m) and the 4x400 relay (4:35.01) of Loftus, Sophia Oester, Devin Dever and Bohms and the 4x800 relay (11:24.51) of Dever, Paige Jesse, Emilee Merkel and Loftus.
Sixth-place St. Bede (46) was led by Anna Lopez, who won the long jump (4.98m) and was second in the 100 (13.33) and triple jump (10.26m). The Bruins also placed second in the 4x100 relay (54.47) with Alyssa Schirz, Grace Billington, Macy Zeglis and Lopez.
Host Bureau Valley finished ninth (30). Storm senior Ashley Nordstrom was third in the 100 H (18.45) and fourth in the pole vault (1.98m) while the 4x200 relay of Addison Wessel, Lexie Marquez, Jillian Hulsing and Taylor Neuhalfen was third in 1:59.68.
For 11th-place Hall (21), senipr Molly Dalzot was fifth in the triple jump (9.56m) and sixth in the long jump (4.67m) and 100 (13.82).