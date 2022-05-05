Today’s Ticket

Thursday, May 5
Baseball: Bureau Valley at St. Bede, Woodland at Putnam County, Ottawa at Mendota, Newman at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.; Kewanee at Hall (rescheduled for Wednesday),
Boys tennis:; Newman at St. Bede; Streator at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track: Putnam County, Henry-Midland at Tri-County Conference Meet at Seneca, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer: Sterling at La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track: St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Bureau Valley at Three Rivers Meet at BV, 4 p.m.; Amboy co-op at NUIC Meet.
Softball: Highland at IVCC (DH), 3 p.m.; Bloomington at La Salle-Peru, 4 p.m.; Bureau Valley at St. Bede, Kewanee at Hall, Woodland at Putnam County, Ottawa at Mendota, Newman at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.; Plano at La Salle-Peru, 6 p.m.