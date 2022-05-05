Today’s cancellations/postponements

Mother Nature continues to throw curve balls at the spring sports season.

Today’s Newman at Princeton baseball and softball games have been postponed to Friday, May 13.

Today’s Bureau Valley baseball and softball games have been postponed to Tuesday, May 10.

Today’s Princeton and Streator boys tennis meet has been canceled.

Hall has canceled Friday’s baseball and softball games with Morrison.

There is good news however. Today’s Three Rivers Conference Girls Track & Field Meet is still on at Bureau Valley with field events at 4 p.m. and track at 5:15 p.m.



