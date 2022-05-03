Softball: St. Bede gets bats going, beats Bureau Valley

MANLIUS – The St. Bede softball team pulled away from Bureau Valley in the middle of the game and coasted to an 11-4 win in Three Rivers Conference East Division play Monday.
The Bruins scored two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and three more in the fifth, collecting 20 hits on the way to victory.
St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said it was a big win for the Bruins (13-3, 6-2 TRC East) to beat a team like Bureau Valley (8-10, 2-6), which has had its share of success this year.
“They’ve been beating some people. They’ve been making some noise. I told the girls before we got off the bus, ‘Don’t take this team or any team lightly. You have to come out ready to play,’” he said. “We’re coming down the home stretch, and we have to play our brand of softball, fast and loose. I thought we did a really good job tonight.”
Ryann Stoudt (2 RBIs) and Kaitlyn Kobilsek (RBI) led the Bruins’ hit parade with four hits each, while Ella Hermes (RBI) and Reagan Stoudt added three hits each, and Payge Pyszka (2 RBIs) and Grace Maschmann added two apiece.
“It was up and down the lineup, do your job and pass it down. Lot of singles and stringing them together,” Sons said. “At first [Bureau Valley pitcher Tyra Sayler] had us a little off-kilter. We were getting some dinks and doinks there. But the second time through the lineup, we let the ball get deeper. It’s a credit to the girls. It’s something we work on every practice, taking the ball to the right side, and they did a really good job adjusting to that speed.
“After that, they changed pitchers and brought some velocity in and our girls were able to, bang, right back to it and hit some balls hard and score some more runs.”
Pyszka went the distance for the win, scattering nine hits with four earned runs and five strikeouts.
The Storm offense was relatively quiet until scoring one run on four hits in the sixth, and two runs on three straight hits in the seventh. Lesleigh Maynard, Sayler and McKinley Canady each had two hits for the Storm, while Madison Smith had one hit and drove in two runs.
“Our bats were dead early. We waited ‘til the end to get our finally get the bats going,” BV coach Greg Sayler said. “We need to have a short memory and stay focused and move on to the next game and get things rolling early.”
Sayler was tagged with the loss, allowing 14 hits and nine runs (seven earned) over five innings.
Sons noted how calm it was at Bureau Valley, where the normally blustery winds keep the nearby turbine spinning.
“In all the years I’ve been coaching, this is the first time there’s been no wind. And it’s not cold,” he said.
The same two teams will go at it Thursday at the Academy’s Tower Field, where St. Bede will look to keep pace with league-leader Princeton (8-1) in the Three Rivers East standings. The Bruins will play at Newman, and Bureau Valley is at Mendota in make-up games on Tuesday.