Baseball: BV rallies with 4 runs, scores game-winner on bases-loaded walk

MANLIUS – The Bureau Valley Storm baseball team rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat rival St. Bede, 5-4, under the Turbine on Monday at Bureau Valley High School.
Senior Layton Britt drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the winning run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory.
“We all came into that last inning, heads up, never got down,” Britt said. “After Brock [Foster] got that big triple for us, that just added to the flame. Pitcher gave us a walk at the end, and we secured the win.”
Britt said the come-from-behind win gives the Storm a nice boost.
“It means a lot to us. We got them again Thursday, so we’ll see what happens then,” he said. “We’re going to build off this one, and hopefully we can get it tomorrow against Mendota.”
Carter Salisbury started the rally with a leadoff single, and Sam Wright followed with a double off Bruins reliever Dan Dugosh. Brock Foster ripped a two-run triple to right field to make it 4-3.
Sam Rouse hit a sacrifice fly to right to bring home Foster to tie the game at 4.
The Storm (11-7, 4-4 TRC East) finished what they started when Logan Johnson reached on an error and Bryson Smith walked before Ethan Freeman reached on a dropped fly ball to load the bases.
Britt coaxed a walk out off the Bruins’ second reliever, Landon Jackson, to send everyone in Columbia Blue and Navy home happy and was happy to do so without using his bat.
“I was hoping it would be a hit for a walk-off, but a walk will do,” Britt said.
“You start to press a little bit when you got that situation. You maybe get something in your head a little bit and get a little jumpy and he didn’t do that,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said.
The Storm skipper said it was a nice comeback win.
“I felt like we were fighting a little bit down on energy all day, and so we challenged our guys that last inning with the top of our lineup and some guys who have been there before, and they just came through for us,” Schisler said. “Brock Foster with a huge two-run triple. Those are things you have to happen from seniors on good teams, so that huge for us.”
The Bruins did all their damage in the third inning, scoring four runs on four hits off Storm ace Sam Rouse.
Dugosh and Luke Story singled and Brendan Pillion reached on a fielder’s choice on a ball hit to third that got no one out. Logan Humpage followed with a two-run single, Callan Hueneburg added an RBI single, and John Brady delivered a sacrifice fly to right to make it 4-0.
Pillion coasted with five innings of shutout ball before St. Bede coach Bill Booker elected to pull him in favor of Dugosh. Booker second guessed himself a bit when things went awry the final two innings, but he wanted to keep Pillian’s arm healthy down the stretch.
“I told the guys, I’d love to have it back,” he said. “I might keep the pitcher in longer. I need to communicate to our outfielders better about no doubles. We have to let them know in certain situations when the kids don’t know. We couldn’t tack on runs today for whatever reason. That cost us in the end.
“We’re not going to win conference. We have to find out what kids we can bring in in tournament time to get outs, who can’t. All we’re trying to do right now is to find the right mix when May 16 gets here [for regionals].”
Salisbury and Foster each had two hits for the Storm, as did Story and Hueneberg for the Bruins.
St. Bede, which has now lost eight one-run games, falls to 5-14.
Booker tipped his Bruins cap to Schisler and his ballclub.
“He’s doing a good job for getting the facilities looking the way they do, for getting his kids to not quit and play hard. Credit Bureau Valley a little bit, too. I knew [Schisler] was going to do a good job when he first started,” Booker said.
St. Bede is scheduled to host the Storm on Thursday at the Academy to complete their Three Rivers East series. The Storm have a make-up date at Mendota on Tuesday while the Bruins will meet Seneca on Wednesday.