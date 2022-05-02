Today’s Ticket

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Monday, May 2
Baseball: La Salle-Peru at Rochelle, 4 p.m.; St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hall at Kewanee, Princeton at Newman, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Princeton at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track: Hall, Putnam County, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson at Henry-Midland, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: DePue-Hall at Plano; Princeton at Orion, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Ottawa at La Salle-Peru, St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hall at Kewanee, Princeville at Putnam County, Princeton at Newman, 4:30 p.m.