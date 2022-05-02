May 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Prep Sports

Today’s Ticket

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Monday, May 2

Baseball: La Salle-Peru at Rochelle, 4 p.m.; St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hall at Kewanee, Princeton at Newman, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Princeton at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track: Hall, Putnam County, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson at Henry-Midland, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: DePue-Hall at Plano; Princeton at Orion, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Ottawa at La Salle-Peru, St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hall at Kewanee, Princeville at Putnam County, Princeton at Newman, 4:30 p.m.