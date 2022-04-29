Tyra Sayler walks it off for Bureau Valley over Princeton

MANLIUS - There were 31 hits and 27 runs scored when rivals Bureau Valley and Princeton met on the Storm’s softball diamond Thursday night.
When all the dust settled on the base paths, it was the Storm who walked away with a 14-13 victory on a game-winning hit by senior Tyra Sayler in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Sayler said it was nice to pull this game after falling short Monday at Princeton.
“We came back seventh inning last game and it feels good to beat them in extra innings this game,” she said. “This is one of our biggest games of the year. It’s a rivalry. I mean, I play (travel) with some of these girls. It’s fun to play against them, but it’s fun to beat them, too.”
Greg Sayler, now in his fourth year on the Storm staff, said it was this was probably “our biggest win since I’ve been here.”
“These last few weeks, we lost in the seventh in the Kewanee game, I know. We battled back the other night and lost, so we’ve had some ups and downs here,” he said. “It was nice to see us hitting the ball today. We got to Katie (Bates) early and then wasn’t sure when Hannah (Muehlschlegel) came in. We kept battling and came back.
PHS coach Joe Bates said it was a wild one.
“A lot of runs being put up, lot of balls being hit. Back and forth affair,” he said. “Had to move some folks around with nagging injuries and came though pretty well. Even though the end result wasn’t exactly what we wanted, hey, the fight was there, and we had some people perform really, really well. I’m OK with it.
“Bureau Valley’s been knocking on the door in a lot of games. They’ve been right there. Today, they finished. Give them credit.”
The loss was the first in eight conference games for PHS, which falls to 12-3 and 7-1.
The Storm (8-8) held a 12-9 lead after six innings, but the Tigresses weren’t ready to go home yet. They sent nine batters to the plate, including an RBI hit by Libby Boyles and a two-run double by Abby Peterson to tie the game and an RBI hit by Katie Bates put the Tigresses up 13-12.
BV answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 13. Emma Stabler reached on an error and came around to score on a RBI hit by Madison Smith to send the game to extra innings.
Smith, the winning pitcher in relief of Sayler, held PHS scoreless in the top of the eighth to set up Sayler’s game-winner in the home half.
“That felt really good,” Tyra Sayler said. “We had girls on base. They did their job and then I got up and (got my hit).”
Bureau Valley came out bats ablazing. They scored three runs in the first inning with senior catcher Darla Kepner blasting a two-run homer, sending her sister, Darcy, the PHS basketball coach, out to collect the souvenir.
The Storm scored four runs in the second inning, including a two-run double by Sayler and a RBI hit by McKinley Canady, to go up 7-4.
BV went up 12-6 with five runs in the third inning, including a triple by Stabler, RBI doubles by Sayler and Smith and RBI single by Canady.
Bates swapped out his daughter, Katie, the PHS starter, after three innings for senior Hannah Muehlschlegel, who got to pitch on her 18th birthday. Katie Bates didn’t look quite her normal self and coach Bates found out later she had a sore hip causing her some trouble.
“You look at the scoreboard and it was 3, 4 and 5,” he said. “It was getting worse and worse. She didn’t say anything about it, so I didn’t realize that was the problem. It obviously got to her. Hannah came in and did an absolute marvelous job. Hats off to her. She did a really nice job.”
Smith led the Storm with four hits, driving in three runs, while Sayler went 3 for 6 with two doubles and five RBIs.
For PHS, Libby Boyles had four hits and a RBI, Peterson had three hits and three RBIs while Kelsea Klingenberg (2 RBIs), Mckenzie Hecht, Wetsel (2 RBIs) and Bates (2 RBIs) each added two hits.