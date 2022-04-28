Today’s Ticket

Here’s a look at today’s area sports schedule for Thursday, April 28:
Baseball: Putnam County at Henry-Senachwine, Mendota at Newman, Princeton at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.; St. Bede at Kewanee, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis: Princeton at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Stillman Valley at Mendota, Princeton at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track: Amboy co-op at Pecatonica Invite, 4 p.m.; Putnam County, Princeton, Henry-Midland, Newark at Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Morton at IVCC (DH), 3 p.m.; St. Bede at Kewanee, Putnam County at Henry-Senachwine, Mendota at Newman, Princeton at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.