Softball: Bureau Valley comes up short against Kewanee

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley Storm softball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against Kewanee Wednesday, but came up short.

The Storm trailed 10-3 heading into their final at-bats. They plated five runs, but it wasn’t quite enough, falling to the Boiler Girls 10-8 in Three Rivers East action.

Senior catcher Darla Kepner went 3 for 4, good for a home run and four RBIs. Senipr Tyra Sayler added three hits while freshmen Lesleigh Maynard and Madison Smith added two each.

Smith took the loss in the circle, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs (7 earned) while striking out eight.

The Storm (7-8, 1-5) will be back in action at Thursday against Princeton (13-2, 7-0).