Softball: Princeton doubles up on Mendota, 10-5

MENDOTA - The Princeton Tigresses scored two runs in five separate innings to double up on host Mendota 10-5 in Three Rivers East softball play Tuesday.
The top hitters in the PHS lineup, Kelsea Klingenberg and Hannah Muehlschlegel, each had three hits with five combined runs scored. Mckenize Hecht (3 RBIs) and Libby Boyles each had two hits, including a double with Abby Peterson and Taylor Wetsel adding RBI hits.
Katie Bates picked up the win in the circle, scattering eight hits while striking out eight.
The Tigresses improved to 7-0 atop the TRAC East, 13-2 overall.
Mendota fell to 8-6, 4-4.