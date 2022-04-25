April 25, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Prep Sports

Notebook: Paul Hart earns Special Mention 50 All-State honors

By Kevin Hieronymus

St. Bede's Paul Hart is the 2022 boys basketball player of the year. (Scott Anderson)

Paul Hart has picked up more All-State basketball honors.

The St. Bede senior was named to the Champaign News-Gazette earned Special Mention 50 All-State honors by the representing all four classes. The News-Gazette also names a 15-man first team and a 15-man second team, making Hart one of the top 80 players in the state, in addition to a Honorable Mention 100 All-State.

Hart was also the third top vote-getter named to the Class 1A Second Team.

St. Bede's Paul Hart is the 2022 boys basketball player of the year. (Scott Anderson)

He averaged 27 points and 12.5 rebounds. He finished as the Academy’s all-time leading scorer with 1,811 points, breaking the 21-year record of MLB pitcher J.A. Happ.

This was the News-Gazette 90th Annual All-State Boys Basketball Team.

Last week, Princeton senior Mckenzie Hecht received Honorable Mention 100 All-State for the girls.

Mckenzie Hecht