Notebook: Paul Hart earns Special Mention 50 All-State honors

Paul Hart has picked up more All-State basketball honors.
The St. Bede senior was named to the Champaign News-Gazette earned Special Mention 50 All-State honors by the representing all four classes. The News-Gazette also names a 15-man first team and a 15-man second team, making Hart one of the top 80 players in the state, in addition to a Honorable Mention 100 All-State.
Hart was also the third top vote-getter named to the Class 1A Second Team.
He averaged 27 points and 12.5 rebounds. He finished as the Academy’s all-time leading scorer with 1,811 points, breaking the 21-year record of MLB pitcher J.A. Happ.
This was the News-Gazette 90th Annual All-State Boys Basketball Team.
Last week, Princeton senior Mckenzie Hecht received Honorable Mention 100 All-State for the girls.