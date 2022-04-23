Today’s Ticket

Baseball: Hall at Sherrard (DH), Mendota at Riverdale, 10 a.m.; Princeton at Putnam County, 10:30 a.m.; Washington at La Salle-Peru (DH), 11 a.m.; Putnam County at St. Bede, 2:30 p.m.; Fieldcrest at Metamora (at Dozer Park), 4 p.m. Junior college - Black Hawk at IVCC, noon.
Boys tennis: La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Mendota at Princeton Tournament, 9 a.m.
Coed track: Mendota at Rockford Christian, 10 a.m.
Girls soccer: Princeton at Coal City Tournament, 9 a.m.; Mendota at Oregon, 10 a.m.
Softball: Coal City at La Salle-Peru, Hall at Sherrard (DH), Mendota at Riverdale, 10 a.m.; St. Bede at Monmouth-Roseville (DH), 11 a.m.; Fieldcrest vs. Seneca, 10 a.m., Princeton vs. Fieldcrest, 11:30 a.m., Princeton vs. Seneca, 1 p.m., all at Fieldcrest (moved from Seneca).